Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 71.4% of New Orleans' games (10/14) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 37.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.2 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points more than Monday's total of 37.5.
  • The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Dolphins rack up the same number of points per game that the Saints give up (20.4).
  • When Miami records more than 20.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins collect 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints allow per matchup.
  • When Miami amasses more than 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Saints are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Saints average just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (349.2).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up more than 349.2 yards.
  • This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, in six home games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • Saints home games this season average 45.7 total points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
  • Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, on the road.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in six road games this year.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.