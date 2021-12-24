The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of New Orleans' games (10/14) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 37.5.

The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.2 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points more than Monday's total of 37.5.

The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Dolphins rack up the same number of points per game that the Saints give up (20.4).

When Miami records more than 20.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Dolphins collect 314.7 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 336.9 the Saints allow per matchup.

When Miami amasses more than 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Saints are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

The Saints average just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints rack up 37.5 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins allow per outing (349.2).

New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team picks up more than 349.2 yards.

This year the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or greater.

This year, in six home games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

Saints home games this season average 45.7 total points, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, on the road.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

Miami has hit the over twice in six road games this year.

This season, Dolphins away games average 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

