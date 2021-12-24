The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will aim to halt their six-game losing run versus the New York Jets (3-11) in Week 16.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Jets and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Jets stats and trends

New York is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Jets score 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (26.4).

When New York puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (351.8).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.8 yards.

This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars are 4-8 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Jacksonville has hit the over in 21.4% of its opportunities this year (three times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars put up 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets give up (30.6).

The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).

In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

In four of seven games at home this year, New York has hit the over.

Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This year, in six away games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

