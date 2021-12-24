Skip to main content
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will aim to halt their six-game losing run versus the New York Jets (3-11) in Week 16.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Jets and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New York is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Jets score 17.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (26.4).
  • When New York puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (351.8).
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.8 yards.
  • This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, 19 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New York's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars are 4-8 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over in 21.4% of its opportunities this year (three times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars put up 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets give up (30.6).
  • The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).
  • In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 more times (25 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • In four of seven games at home this year, New York has hit the over.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in six away games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

