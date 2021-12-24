The North Carolina Tar Heels will play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.6 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.7, 8.2 points above Thursday's total of 58.5.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 9.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-7-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels rack up 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (24.3).

When North Carolina records more than 24.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tar Heels average 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (357.1).

When North Carolina amasses more than 357.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks average 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels give up (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks average 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (407.8).

When South Carolina piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

