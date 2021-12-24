The Fiesta Bowl will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (273.6).

When Notre Dame picks up over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (339.1).

When Oklahoma State churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats