The Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.

In 30% of Utah's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The two teams combine to average 81 points per game, 15.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes give up (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes average 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes allow per outing.

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picks up over 316.9 yards.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-6-0 this year.

Utah has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

When Utah records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).

Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 366.7 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats