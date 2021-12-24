Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.7 points greater than the 50.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- This year, the Sooners average 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).
- When Oklahoma scores more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners collect 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks give up per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Ducks rack up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks average 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow per contest (380.2).
- When Oregon totals over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22