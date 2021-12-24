The Alamo Bowl will see the Oklahoma Sooners meet the Oregon Ducks.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.7 points greater than the 50.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Sooners average 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).

When Oklahoma scores more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 441.6 yards per game, 71.1 more yards than the 370.5 the Ducks give up per contest.

In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Ducks rack up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks average 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow per contest (380.2).

When Oregon totals over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Season Stats