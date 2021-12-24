The Outback Bowl will feature a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.3 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Nittany Lions are 5-3 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Penn State has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions collect only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (371.3).

Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 371.3 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions allow (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow (344.0).

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats