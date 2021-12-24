The New York Giants (4-10) will try to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 16 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 2.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 8-6-0 this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Giants allow.

Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.6 points.

The Eagles rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9) than the Giants allow per contest (366.7).

Philadelphia is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 366.7 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

New York has gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants put up 5.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Eagles give up (22.0).

New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.

The Giants rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow (329.4).

In games that New York totals over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in four of six games at home this season.

Eagles home games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, in away games.

In four of seven away games this season, New York has gone over the total.

This season, Giants away games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.