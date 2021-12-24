Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-10) will try to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 16 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 2.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 8-6-0 this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles rack up 26.0 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Giants allow.
  • Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Eagles rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9) than the Giants allow per contest (366.7).
  • Philadelphia is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 366.7 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.
  • In New York's 14 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 28.6% of its opportunities this year (four times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants put up 5.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Eagles give up (22.0).
  • New York is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.0 points.
  • The Giants rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles allow (329.4).
  • In games that New York totals over 329.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the total in four of six games at home this season.
  • Eagles home games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, in away games.
  • In four of seven away games this season, New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants away games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.