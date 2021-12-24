An NFL Week 16 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) taking the field against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 45.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

The 44.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Thursday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Titans games this season.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-7-0 this year.

So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The 49ers score 25.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the Titans surrender per contest (22.1).

San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The 49ers collect 366.6 yards per game, 37.4 more yards than the 329.2 the Titans give up per matchup.

When San Francisco totals over 329.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (18).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 8-6-0 this year.

The Titans have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Titans put up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers give up (22.4).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Titans rack up 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers give up.

In games that Tennessee totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, in seven home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

Titans home games this season average 49.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

San Francisco is 5-2 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In seven road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.