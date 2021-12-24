Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) taking the field against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 45.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • Thursday's total is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • The 44.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-7-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those games.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The 49ers score 25.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the Titans surrender per contest (22.1).
  • San Francisco is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
  • The 49ers collect 366.6 yards per game, 37.4 more yards than the 329.2 the Titans give up per matchup.
  • When San Francisco totals over 329.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (18).
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Titans have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Tennessee's games this season have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Titans put up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers give up (22.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
  • The Titans rack up 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers give up.
  • In games that Tennessee totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This season the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, in seven home games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 49.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • San Francisco is 5-2 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

