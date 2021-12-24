Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will attempt to break their three-game losing run in a Week 16 battle with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points higher than the combined 37.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Seattle is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year, the Seahawks rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
  • When Seattle records more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4), than the Bears allow per matchup (326.2).
  • When Seattle totals over 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (12).
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-10-0 this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago has gone over the point total in 35.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears put up 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).
  • Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.
  • The Bears collect 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks give up per outing (390.4).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Seattle has hit the over twice in six home games this season.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • This season, in seven road games, Chicago has gone over the total three times.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

