The Chicago Bears (4-10) will attempt to break their three-game losing run in a Week 16 battle with the Seattle Seahawks (5-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Seattle has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points higher than the combined 37.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Seahawks rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

When Seattle records more than 24.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4), than the Bears allow per matchup (326.2).

When Seattle totals over 326.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-10-0 this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago has gone over the point total in 35.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Bears put up 3.0 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Seahawks surrender (20.1).

Chicago is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.

The Bears collect 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks give up per outing (390.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

Seattle has hit the over twice in six home games this season.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 47.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

This season, in seven road games, Chicago has gone over the total three times.

Bears away games this season average 44.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.