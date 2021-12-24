The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 8.0 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.4).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Buccaneers average 108.0 more yards per game (402.4) than the Panthers give up per matchup (294.4).

In games that Tampa Bay churns out more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.9).

When Carolina records more than 21.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers average 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (333.6).

Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 333.6 yards.

This year the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

In three of seven games at home this season, Carolina has gone over the total.

Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 10-point favorites or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

