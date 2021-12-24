Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 16 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 8.0 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers put up 6.9 more points per game (29.3) than the Panthers surrender (22.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 108.0 more yards per game (402.4) than the Panthers give up per matchup (294.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay churns out more than 294.4 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
  • Carolina is 5-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Panthers put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.9).
  • When Carolina records more than 21.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers average 25.5 fewer yards per game (308.1) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (333.6).
  • Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 333.6 yards.
  • This year the Panthers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • In three of seven games at home this season, Carolina has gone over the total.
  • Panthers home games this season average 43.9 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 4-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 10-point favorites or more.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of seven road games this year.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

