The Music City Bowl will feature a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Volunteers score 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers surrender per matchup (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers collect 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (341.6).

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up over 341.6 yards.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Boilermakers score per game (27.5) than the Volunteers surrender (27.5).

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers average 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers allow.

In games that Purdue totals over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats