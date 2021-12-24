Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 63.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 63.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Volunteers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers score 38.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Boilermakers surrender per matchup (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers collect 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (341.6).
- Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up over 341.6 yards.
- This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Boilermakers score per game (27.5) than the Volunteers surrender (27.5).
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers allow.
- In games that Purdue totals over 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16