The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.

Texas A&M has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons surrender.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).

In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons average 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).

In games that Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

Season Stats