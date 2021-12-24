Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 6-6-0 this year.
- Texas A&M has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies score 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per matchup the Demon Deacons surrender.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.3 points.
- The Aggies collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (424.2).
- In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 27 takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This season the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
- In games that Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
