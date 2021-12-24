The Virginia Cavaliers will meet the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.

The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.

Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Virginia has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers rack up 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs surrender per matchup (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 514.2 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 414.6 the Mustangs allow per contest.

In games that Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Mustangs average 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).

When SMU puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs average just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.0).

In games that SMU picks up over 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats