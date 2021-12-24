Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 71.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 71.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 1.5 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Virginia has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers rack up 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs surrender per matchup (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 514.2 yards per game, 99.6 more yards than the 414.6 the Mustangs allow per contest.
- In games that Virginia picks up over 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (15) this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Mustangs average 38.4 points per game, 6.6 more than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).
- When SMU puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs average just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.0).
- In games that SMU picks up over 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15