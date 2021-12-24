The Quick Lane Bowl will feature a matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Nevada's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 56.

The two teams combine to score 67.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 53 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-3-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Broncos average 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos average 66.0 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (397.8).

When Western Michigan totals over 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos give up (28.6).

When Nevada puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos allow (338.3).

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out more than 338.3 yards.

This year the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Season Stats