The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over 41.5 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 14.0 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

The 37.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 11.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 6-6-0 this year.

The Badgers are 4-3 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Badgers average 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (329.2).

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 329.2 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times, three more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils average 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils collect 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers give up (240.8).

In games that Arizona State churns out more than 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have 21 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 22 takeaways .

Season Stats