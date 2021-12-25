Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of 13 games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.
- The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 58.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those contests.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats surrender per matchup (16.1).
- When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide average 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).
- When Alabama churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bearcats rack up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
- The Bearcats average 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (305.1).
- When Cincinnati amasses over 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32