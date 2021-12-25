The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

Friday's over/under is 23.2 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Friday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those contests.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats surrender per matchup (16.1).

When Alabama scores more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).

When Alabama churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bearcats rack up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.2).

When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (305.1).

When Cincinnati amasses over 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats