December 25, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will meet in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 48.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those games.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts surrender (21.4).
  • Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.4 points.
  • The Cardinals average 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts allow per contest (343.7).
  • When Arizona piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 17 fewer than the Colts have forced (31).
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 9-5-0 this year.
  • The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • This season the Colts score 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).
  • Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.
  • The Colts collect 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up more than 322.8 yards.
  • This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4).
  • This year, in six games at home, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • This year away from home, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in four of six road games Indianapolis has hit the over.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

