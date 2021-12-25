The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will meet in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 48.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts surrender (21.4).

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.4 points.

The Cardinals average 32.7 more yards per game (376.4) than the Colts allow per contest (343.7).

When Arizona piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 17 fewer than the Colts have forced (31).

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 9-5-0 this year.

The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Colts score 8.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).

Indianapolis is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Colts collect 361.4 yards per game, 38.6 more yards than the 322.8 the Cardinals allow.

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up more than 322.8 yards.

This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4).

This year, in six games at home, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

This year away from home, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in four of six road games Indianapolis has hit the over.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

