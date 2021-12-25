Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in nine of 14 games this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 35.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 53.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions allow (26.1).
  • Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.1 points.
  • The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per outing (380.5).
  • In games that Atlanta totals over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).
  • Detroit has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 7 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Lions rack up 313.2 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 366.9 the Falcons allow.
  • In games that Detroit amasses more than 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-5 overall.
  • In six home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall, on the road.
  • This year, in seven away games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Lions away games average 45.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).

