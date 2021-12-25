An NFL Week 16 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in nine of 14 games this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 35.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions allow (26.1).

Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.1 points.

The Falcons average 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4) than the Lions give up per outing (380.5).

In games that Atlanta totals over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Lions have an ATS record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 7 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Lions rack up 313.2 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 366.9 the Falcons allow.

In games that Detroit amasses more than 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-5 overall.

In six home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall, on the road.

This year, in seven away games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.

This season, Lions away games average 45.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42).

