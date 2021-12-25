The Birmingham Bowl will see the Auburn Tigers meet the Houston Cougars.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 61.5% of Houston's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 55.2 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 3.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.

The Tigers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Tigers put up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).

When Auburn scores more than 21.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per outing (298.8).

When Auburn piles up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This season the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars collect 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up more than 370.7 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats