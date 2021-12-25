Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- In 61.5% of Houston's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 43.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 55.2 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 3.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.
- The Tigers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).
- When Auburn scores more than 21.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per outing (298.8).
- When Auburn piles up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- This season the Cougars score 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers surrender (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars collect 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers allow.
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team piles up more than 370.7 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22