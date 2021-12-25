Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 46.2% of Baylor's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 15.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).
- When Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This year the Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).
- When Baylor records more than 25.0 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
- In games that Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24