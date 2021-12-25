The Sugar Bowl will see the Ole Miss Rebels meet the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baylor's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 15.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).

When Ole Miss piles up over 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, 15 fewer than the Bears have forced (24).

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25.0).

When Baylor records more than 25.0 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).

In games that Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Season Stats