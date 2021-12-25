The Boise State Broncos will meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

The two teams combine to score 62.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.3 points greater than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 56.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos score 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas give up (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos rack up just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381.0) than the Chippewas allow per contest (392.3).

When Boise State piles up more than 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 7-5-0 this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chippewas rack up 14.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Broncos give up (19.0).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Chippewas average 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up (365.5).

When Central Michigan picks up more than 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Chippewas have 11 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (23).

Season Stats