The Military Bowl will see the Boston College Eagles meet the East Carolina Pirates.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

In 50% of East Carolina's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

Monday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Monday's total.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 57.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 5-6-0 this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Eagles rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per contest the Pirates give up.

When Boston College records more than 26.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6) than the Pirates give up per contest (394.7).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 394.7 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five fewer than the Pirates have forced (22).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 7-5-0 this year.

This year, the Pirates have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Pirates put up 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles allow (22.2).

East Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow (343.8).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out more than 343.8 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

