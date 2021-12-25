The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 11 of 14 games this season.

In 50% of Baltimore's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 6.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens surrender (22.5).

Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9) than the Ravens allow per outing (351.1).

Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.1 yards.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Ravens average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals allow.

When Baltimore scores more than 21.6 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens collect 385.6 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 345.7 the Bengals allow.

In games that Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (18).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, Cincinnati has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.

Bengals home games this season average 47.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

On the road, Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in seven away games this season.

This season, Ravens away games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).

