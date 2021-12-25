Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 16 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 11 of 14 games this season.
  • In 50% of Baltimore's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 6.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Cincinnati is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Bengals rack up 3.9 more points per game (26.4) than the Ravens surrender (22.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bengals average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9) than the Ravens allow per outing (351.1).
  • Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.1 yards.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has played 14 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens average 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals allow.
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.6 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 385.6 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 345.7 the Bengals allow.
  • In games that Baltimore amasses over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (18).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, Cincinnati has gone over the total in four of seven games at home.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total twice in seven away games this season.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).

