December 25, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Dallas' 14 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per contest.
  • In games that Dallas picks up more than 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • In Washington's 14 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Football Team average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).
  • When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow (356.9).
  • When Washington piles up more than 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In six games at home this year, Dallas has hit the over four times.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • On the road, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • Washington has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.
  • Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

