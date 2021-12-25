The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 14 games this season.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 14 games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 14 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Cowboys score 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).

When Dallas puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per contest.

In games that Dallas picks up more than 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 14 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Football Team average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).

When Washington records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow (356.9).

When Washington piles up more than 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).

In six games at home this year, Dallas has hit the over four times.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

On the road, Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

Washington has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.

Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.