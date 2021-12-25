Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 19.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 5.7 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per contest.
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's 13 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.
- Michigan's games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
- The Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).
- When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (254.8).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses over 254.8 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16