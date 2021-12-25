The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will play in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 13 times.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 19.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 5.7 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines allow per contest.

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.2 yards.

The Bulldogs have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's 13 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

The Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.5).

When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (254.8).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses over 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats