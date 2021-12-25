The Camellia Bowl will see the Georgia State Panthers meet the Ball State Cardinals.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in six of 12 games this season.

Ball State's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 0.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points lower than the 54.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Panthers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers average 383.2 yards per game, 32.5 fewer yards than the 415.7 the Cardinals allow per outing.

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 415.7 yards.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This year the Cardinals average 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers allow (27.7).

Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinals collect 335.9 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 405.8 the Panthers allow.

When Ball State piles up over 405.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 10 times, nine fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats