December 25, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 16 battle with the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 14 times.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.5, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.1 points greater than the 43.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-3-0 this season.
  • The Packers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Packers score 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns surrender per outing (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers rack up 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per outing (321.7).
  • When Green Bay amasses more than 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Browns have takeaways (18).
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 6-8-0 this season.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers surrender (21.6).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (325.8).
  • When Cleveland totals over 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year the Browns have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 6-0 overall, at home this year.
  • As 7.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS.
  • This season, Green Bay has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.1 points, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Cleveland is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in four of six away games Cleveland has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

