The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run alive in a Week 16 battle with the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points seven of 14 times.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.5, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.1 points greater than the 43.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.7 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 11-3-0 this season.

The Packers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Packers score 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns surrender per outing (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Packers rack up 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per outing (321.7).

When Green Bay amasses more than 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Browns have takeaways (18).

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 6-8-0 this season.

Cleveland has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Browns put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers surrender (21.6).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 21.6 points.

The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers allow per matchup (325.8).

When Cleveland totals over 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Browns have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Packers have takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 6-0 overall, at home this year.

As 7.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS.

This season, Green Bay has hit the over in three of six home games.

This season, Packers home games average 47.1 points, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Cleveland is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in four of six away games Cleveland has gone over the total.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

