Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Wednesday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's total of 44.
- The 53.1 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those matchups.
- Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones allow (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53.0 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow per outing.
- When Clemson picks up more than 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones put up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers allow (15.0).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers allow (309.3).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses over 309.3 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14