The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Clemson Tigers play the Iowa State Cyclones.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 15.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.1, 5.1 points more than Wednesday's total of 44.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those matchups.

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones allow (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53.0 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones allow per outing.

When Clemson picks up more than 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Iowa State's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cyclones put up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers allow (15.0).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.

The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers allow (309.3).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses over 309.3 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats