December 25, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will look to continue their seven-game winning run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) in Week 16.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 45 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.
  • The 45 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 43.6 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Kansas City has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Chiefs score 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers give up (23.9).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.5).
  • In games that Kansas City totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Steelers collect 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs give up per outing (366.4).
  • When Pittsburgh amasses more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, in eight games at home, Kansas City has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • This year in away games, Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • In six away games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (45).

