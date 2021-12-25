The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will look to continue their seven-game winning run versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) in Week 16.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in eight of 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 45 points in five of 14 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

The 45 points these two squads have combined to give up on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 45 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 43.6 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs score 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers give up (23.9).

When Kansas City puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chiefs average 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.5).

In games that Kansas City totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (17).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Steelers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.1).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Steelers collect 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs give up per outing (366.4).

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, in eight games at home, Kansas City has gone over the total three times.

This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

This year in away games, Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

In six away games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.

Steelers away games this season average 45.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (45).

