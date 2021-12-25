Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 48.
- Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats collect just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).
- In games that Kansas State picks up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
- LSU's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Tigers average 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (348.0).
- When LSU totals over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13