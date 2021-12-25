The Texas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 48.

Tuesday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers give up.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats collect just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).

In games that Kansas State picks up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

LSU's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Tigers average 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (348.0).

When LSU totals over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats