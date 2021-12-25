The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats play the Iowa Hawkeyes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Wildcats average 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).

When Kentucky records more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes allow per contest.

When Kentucky amasses over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Hawkeyes rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.

When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (337.1).

When Iowa piles up more than 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats