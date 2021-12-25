Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in six of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Wildcats average 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).
- When Kentucky records more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes allow per contest.
- When Kentucky amasses over 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.
- When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (337.1).
- When Iowa piles up more than 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29