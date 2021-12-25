The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) and Denver Broncos (7-7) will face each other in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West opponents.

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in six of 14 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders put up 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Raiders collect 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per contest (319.4).

In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Denver's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).

The Broncos average 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (26.7).

When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow per matchup (348.0).

When Denver piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).

Las Vegas has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41).

On the road, Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This year, in six road games, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos away games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (41).

