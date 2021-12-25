Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) and Denver Broncos (7-7) will face each other in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.4 points.
  • The Raiders collect 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per contest (319.4).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Broncos.
  • In Denver's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have hit the over on three of 14 set point totals (21.4%).
  • The Broncos average 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (26.7).
  • When Denver records more than 26.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up just 6.8 fewer yards per game (341.2) than the Raiders allow per matchup (348.0).
  • When Denver piles up over 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Raiders home games this season is 48.8 points, 7.8 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This year, in six road games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.