December 25, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) will battle the Houston Texans (3-11) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 14 games this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers score just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3), than the Texans give up per outing (378.4).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston is 6-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Texans have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This season the Texans average 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers surrender (26.4).
  • When Houston puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Texans rack up 93.2 fewer yards per game (265.4) than the Chargers give up per outing (358.6).
  • In games that Houston totals more than 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Houston is 1-6 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • In four of seven home games this year, Houston has hit the over.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in six road games this season.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

