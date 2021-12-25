The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) will battle the Houston Texans (3-11) in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in nine of 14 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Texans games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Chargers score just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).

When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3), than the Texans give up per outing (378.4).

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Texans have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Texans average 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers surrender (26.4).

When Houston puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Texans rack up 93.2 fewer yards per game (265.4) than the Chargers give up per outing (358.6).

In games that Houston totals more than 358.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Chargers have forced (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Houston is 1-6 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

In four of seven home games this year, Houston has hit the over.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, on the road.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in six road games this season.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

