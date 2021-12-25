The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 1.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-7-0 this year.

The Rams are 4-6 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Rams average only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (380.6).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 380.6 yards.

This year, the Rams have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (19).

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Vikings have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Vikings average 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams allow (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings rack up 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.

In games that Minnesota totals more than 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Vikings have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in six home games, Minnesota has hit the over twice.

Vikings home games this season average 49.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 5-2 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In seven away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

