December 25, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Week 16.

Odds for Rams vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Minnesota's games (8/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.5 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 1.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-7-0 this year.
  • The Rams are 4-6 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 24.4 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Rams average only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (380.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 380.6 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (19).
  • In Minnesota's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Vikings average 4.2 more points per game (25.8) than the Rams allow (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams allow.
  • In games that Minnesota totals more than 337.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in six home games, Minnesota has hit the over twice.
  • Vikings home games this season average 49.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 5-2 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven away games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

