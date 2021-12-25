The Louisville Cardinals will battle the Air Force Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 55 points five of 11 times.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 59.9, 4.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 55.

The 55 over/under in this game is 8.0 points above the 47.0 average total in Falcons games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 6-5-0 this year.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 31.9 points per game, 12.8 more than the Falcons allow per contest (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall this season when the team records more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals average 450.6 yards per game, 162.4 more yards than the 288.2 the Falcons give up per matchup.

When Louisville piles up more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Falcons average 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals allow (27.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Falcons collect 22.0 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals allow (401.8).

When Air Force piles up over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats