The Pinstripe Bowl will feature a matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 55.

Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Maryland has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).

When Maryland scores more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per outing (384.3).

Maryland is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 384.3 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins give up (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies collect 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up (413.7).

Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 413.7 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).

Season Stats