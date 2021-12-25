Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Virginia Tech's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 55.
- Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Maryland has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies give up (22.9).
- When Maryland scores more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per outing (384.3).
- Maryland is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 384.3 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Hokies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins give up (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies collect 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up (413.7).
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 413.7 yards.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14