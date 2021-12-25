Publish date:
Washington State vs. Miami Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 59 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Washington State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, the same number the Hurricanes allow.
- When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7), than the Hurricanes give up per outing (389.6).
- Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 389.6 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Hurricanes put up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (378.9).
- When Miami amasses more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Miami
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.1
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
448.8
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.6
16
Giveaways
17
27
Takeaways
11