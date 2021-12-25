The Sun Bowl will see the Washington State Cougars play the Miami Hurricanes.

Odds for Washington State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

Miami's games have gone over 59 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Washington State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 28.4 points per game, the same number the Hurricanes allow.

When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7), than the Hurricanes give up per outing (389.6).

Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 389.6 yards.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Hurricanes put up 34.1 points per game, 9.8 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (378.9).

When Miami amasses more than 378.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).

Season Stats