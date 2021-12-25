Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games this season.
- In 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 56.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans collect 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers give up per outing.
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out more than 349.2 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans give up (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans allow per outing (455.8).
- When Pittsburgh piles up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21