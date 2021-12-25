The Michigan State Spartans will battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

In 69.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (9/13), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 18.9 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 60.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans collect 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers give up per outing.

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out more than 349.2 yards.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans give up (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans allow per outing (455.8).

When Pittsburgh piles up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Panthers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (19).

Season Stats