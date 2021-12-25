The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 45 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 7.9 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in five chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers average just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.3).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (349.7).

When Minnesota churns out more than 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers average 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (284.8).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats