The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Texas Tech's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 58.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 58.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 59.0 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (410.8).

When Mississippi State picks up more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders put up 30.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs give up (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow (331.1).

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up over 331.1 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (15).

Season Stats