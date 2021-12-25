The Holiday Bowl will see the NC State Wolf Pack play the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

NC State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack score 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins surrender (26.8).

When NC State records more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).

In games that NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bruins score 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

When UCLA records more than 19.7 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (331.6).

In games that UCLA piles up more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats