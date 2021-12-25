Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- NC State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins surrender (26.8).
- When NC State records more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack collect 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per contest (384.6).
- In games that NC State amasses more than 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Bruins have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Bruins score 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
- When UCLA records more than 19.7 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (331.6).
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19