The New England Patriots (9-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC East foes.

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 33.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.7, 1.2 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Patriots are 6-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Patriots score 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).

New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.4 points.

The Patriots rack up 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).

In games that New England piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Bills have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Bills score 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).

When Buffalo records more than 16.2 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots give up (307.5).

In games that Buffalo amasses more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

New England is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.

In seven games at home this year, New England has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

This year on the road, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

Buffalo has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.

Bills away games this season average 50.3 total points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

