Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (9-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC East foes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 14 games (50%) this season.
  • Buffalo's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.9 points more than the 33.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.7, 1.2 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • New England has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots are 6-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Patriots score 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.4 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 60.0 more yards per game (347.9) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).
  • In games that New England piles up over 287.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (27).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Bills.
  • In Buffalo's 14 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bills have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bills score 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).
  • When Buffalo records more than 16.2 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Bills average 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots give up (307.5).
  • In games that Buffalo amasses more than 307.5 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Patriots are 3-2 ATS.
  • In seven games at home this year, New England has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • This year on the road, Buffalo is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • As 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.3 total points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.