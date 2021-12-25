The Miami Dolphins (7-7) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

In 71.4% of New Orleans' games this season (10/14), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 5.3 points above Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.2 points fewer than the 42.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points above Monday's over/under of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 6.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.

The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Dolphins average 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints give up.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per contest (336.9).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 336.9 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Saints have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Saints put up 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Dolphins give up.

When New Orleans records more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up (349.1).

In games that New Orleans totals over 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (21).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

In three of six games at home this year, New Orleans has gone over the total.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Miami has gone over the total twice in six road games this year.

The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.