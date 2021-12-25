Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • In 71.4% of New Orleans' games this season (10/14), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 37.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 5.3 points above Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.2 points fewer than the 42.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points above Monday's over/under of 37.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 6.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Dolphins average 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints give up.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per contest (336.9).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 336.9 yards.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
  • New Orleans has seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Saints have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Saints put up 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Dolphins give up.
  • When New Orleans records more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up (349.1).
  • In games that New Orleans totals over 349.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (21).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In three of six games at home this year, New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).
  • Miami is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Miami has gone over the total twice in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

