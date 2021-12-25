The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will battle to halt their six-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the New York Jets (3-11).

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

In 50% of Jacksonville's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 57 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.5 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Jets games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has four wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Jets put up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Jets average 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars give up per outing.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 351.8 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 19 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 4-8 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 21.4% of its opportunities (three times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets give up (30.6).

The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).

When Jacksonville amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, 13 more than the Jets' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.

This year, in seven games at home, New York has hit the over four times.

Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-6 overall.

On the road, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in six road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

