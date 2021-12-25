Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) will battle to halt their six-game slide in a Week 16 clash against the New York Jets (3-11).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Jets vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • In 50% of Jacksonville's games this season (7/14), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 31.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 57 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.5 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Jets games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • New York has four wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Jets put up 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.
  • The Jets average 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 351.8 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 19 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New York's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 4-8 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 21.4% of its opportunities (three times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars rack up 16.6 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Jets give up (30.6).
  • The Jaguars collect 89.2 fewer yards per game (302.6) than the Jets give up (391.8).
  • When Jacksonville amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times, 13 more than the Jets' takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.
  • This year, in seven games at home, New York has hit the over four times.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.2 total points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-6 overall.
  • On the road, the Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in six road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 45.9 total points, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.