The North Carolina Tar Heels will play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 57.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 9.0 points higher than the 49.5 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-7-0 this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

North Carolina has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels score 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks give up (24.3).

When North Carolina records more than 24.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tar Heels rack up 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks give up per outing.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team picks up more than 357.1 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 5-6-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in five chances).

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Gamecocks rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels give up (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels give up (407.8).

In games that South Carolina piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats