The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 45.5 points seven of 10 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 20.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.4 points above the 35.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 7-3-0 this year.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish average 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys give up (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per outing (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame picks up more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Fighting Irish have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys average 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (339.1).

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team amasses over 339.1 yards.

This season the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (23).

Season Stats