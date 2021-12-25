The Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.

Utah's games have gone over 66 points in three of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-5 in their 12 games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes allow (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes allow per contest.

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.9 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Utah has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Utes average 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.9 points.

The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per matchup (366.7).

Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.7 yards.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats