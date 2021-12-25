Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Utah's games have gone over 66 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 7-5 in their 12 games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes allow (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes allow per contest.
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.9 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Utah has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per matchup (366.7).
- Utah is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.7 yards.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14