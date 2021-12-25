Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per outing (370.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 370.5 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks rack up 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow per matchup (380.2).
- When Oregon totals over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.0
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22