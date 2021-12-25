The Oklahoma Sooners will battle the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 60.5.

The two teams combine to score 69.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Wednesday's total.

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Ducks games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks surrender (25.5).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per outing (370.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 370.5 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks average 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks rack up 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow per matchup (380.2).

When Oregon totals over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 23 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats