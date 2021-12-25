Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Penn State has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Nittany Lions score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Razorbacks give up.
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks allow per outing.
- In games that Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.
- Arkansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks average 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
- When Arkansas scores more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks rack up 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.
- When Arkansas totals over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14