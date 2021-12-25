The Outback Bowl will see the Penn State Nittany Lions battle the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Penn State has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Nittany Lions score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Razorbacks give up.

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks allow per outing.

In games that Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.

Arkansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks average 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

When Arkansas scores more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Arkansas totals over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Season Stats